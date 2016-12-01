Latest News

  • Senior send-off: Arts editor reflects on time at UNews

    Senior send-off: Arts editor reflects on time at UNews

    After unsuccessfully finding a club I liked my freshman year, I aimed to find my place as sophomore year approached. I walked through the sea of sweaty freshmen at the SLU fair and eventually wandered up to the UNews table. Since I was a journalism major, I knew it would […]

  • ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Relive the magic

    ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Relive the magic

    It’s always hard when good things come to an end. The end of a vacation. The end of an absorbing book. The end of a delicious piece of cake. Sadness marks each of these occurrences, but sadder still was the ending of what, for many, had become their childhood’s foundation: […]

  • Free massages offered in Pius during finals

    Free massages offered in Pius during finals

    Massage Therapists from Indigo Massage and Wellness will be on campus from Monday, Dec. 5 to Friday, Dec. 9, offering morning, afternoon and evening appointments for students at no charge. The program is funded by the Wellness Fund, which all University students pay into each semester. Students are eligible for […]

  • The Clock Tower Accords impact on enrollment efforts

    The Clock Tower Accords impact on enrollment efforts

    The Clock Tower Accords website tells only part of the story about the University’s efforts to support community-based initiatives. While many initiatives are detailed in the October 2014 agreement, not all of them originated at that time. The University has made efforts towards at least some of the initiatives long […]

  • ‘Jesuits and the Arts’ Symposium this April at SLU

    ‘Jesuits and the Arts’ Symposium this April at SLU

    On April 18, 2017, the Saint Louis University libraries, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Jesuit Archives: Central United States is hosting the third annual Jesuit Student Research Symposium. The theme is “Jesuits and the Arts.” Dr. Silvana Siddali of the department of history, Tim Achee from Pius […]

