News Section
Free massages offered in Pius during finals
Massage Therapists from Indigo Massage and Wellness will be on campus from Monday,...
The Clock Tower Accords impact on enrollment efforts
The Clock Tower Accords website tells only part of the story about the University’s...
Let Us Introduce You: Matthew Gannon
Junior Matt Gannon can be seen (or heard) all across campus. If you haven’t seen...
Sports Section
Swimming places fourth
Both the men’s and women’s squads competed in the TYR Invitational at Northwestern...
Volleyball drops championship match to Dayton in five-set nailbiter
Saint Louis University women’s volleyball nearly turned home-court advantage into...
Men battle for 2-4 record
Over the holiday break, men’s basketball saw a lot of action, playing Eastern Illinois...
Arts Section
Senior send-off: Arts editor reflects on time at UNews
After unsuccessfully finding a club I liked my freshman year, I aimed to find my...
The 1975 bring ‘The Sound’ across the pond
Pop music is not supposed to be good. At best it should be a “guilty pleasure”...
‘Moana’: A princess with power, personality
Ron Clements and John Musker return to Disney after “The Princess and the Frog”...
Opinion Section
Remembering the ‘little things’ when the world seems bleak
When I think of happiness, I think of Disney World. It’s cliché — I know. But...
Feeling grateful despite ‘tumultuous’ election
We have just gone through what many consider to be the most tumultuous presidential...
Castro: An imperfect hero
Who was Fidel Castro? Was he a vicious killer and dictator that aimed missiles at...